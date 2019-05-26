Maura Healy-Rae and Michael Gleeson elected in Killarney

The Healy-Rae celebrations moved from Jackie to Johnny and now onto Maura, when she claimed 3,099 votes to take the first seat in the Killarney Electoral Area.

Kerry Independent Alliance’s Michael Gleeson came in second with a total of 1,983.

Both elected on the first count.





The second count will include the dividing of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus of 1,515.

First count

HEALY-RAE, Maura: 3,099

GLEESON, Michael: 1,983

CRONIN, Brendan: 1,505

GRADY, Donal: 1,324

KELLEHER, Niall: 1,243

O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 1,065

MOLONEY, Marie: 871

SHEAHAN, John: 827

BUCKLEY, John: 485

O’CONNOR, Neily: 266