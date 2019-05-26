Maura Healy-Rae and Michael Gleeson elected in Killarney

The Healy-Rae celebrations moved from Jackie to Johnny and now onto Maura, when she claimed 3,099 votes to take the first seat in the Killarney Electoral Area.
Kerry Independent Alliance’s Michael Gleeson came in second with a total of 1,983.
Both elected on the first count.
The second count will include the dividing of Maura Healy-Rae’s surplus of 1,515.
First count
HEALY-RAE, Maura: 3,099
GLEESON, Michael: 1,983
CRONIN, Brendan: 1,505
GRADY, Donal: 1,324
KELLEHER, Niall: 1,243
O’CALLAGHAN ‘Botty’, Niall: 1,065
MOLONEY, Marie: 871
SHEAHAN, John: 827
BUCKLEY, John: 485
O’CONNOR, Neily: 266