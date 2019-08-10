Maud Whelan, Rossdohan, Tahilla, Sneem and formerly of Barnacullia, Sandyford, Dublin.

Reposing at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Sunday (Aug 11th) from 6pm – 8pm. Reposing on Monday (Aug 12th) at the Carmelite Monastery, Roebuck Road, Goatstown, Dublin from 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Aug 13th) at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Glencullen, Dublin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.
Kerry V Mayo Tomorrow In Last Four Of All-Ireland Camogie Championship
Kerry take on Mayo tomorrow in the last four of the All-Ireland Under 16C Camogie Championship.The tie goes ahead at 2.30 in Ennis.Risteard O'Fuarain...
Trio Of Kerry Teams In National Soccer Action Sunday
The Kerry 13s, 17s and 19s are all in SSE Airtricity League action tomorrow.The U17s go to Galway United.The 19s host Galway United.The 13s...
Dingle Races Update – Day 2
Day 2 of the Dingle Races are well underway this afternoon.Charlie Farrelly is track side and watching the action
Kerry Through To Premier Junior Camogie Championship Final
Kerry have made it through to the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship FinalThis is after they beat Clare this afternoon in Cusack Park...
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
