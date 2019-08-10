Maud Whelan, Rossdohan, Tahilla, Sneem and formerly of Barnacullia, Sandyford, Dublin.

Reposing at St. Michael’s Church, Sneem on Sunday (Aug 11th) from 6pm – 8pm. Reposing on Monday (Aug 12th) at the Carmelite Monastery, Roebuck Road, Goatstown, Dublin from 4.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday (Aug 13th) at 10am in St. Patrick’s Church, Glencullen, Dublin. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.