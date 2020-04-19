Matthew Kennelly, Pallas, Listowel.

A private Funeral will take place for Matthew, who will be laid to rest in Kilshenane Cemetery. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In accordance with HSE guidelines and in the interest of public health, please note Funeral is strictly family only.

***** Please use the condolences box below.Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments.You do not have to fill the email and website box*****