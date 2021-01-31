MATTHEW DILLANE KILMANIHAN EAST, BROSNA

A PRIVATE FAMILY FUNERAL WILL TAKE PLACE FOR IMMEDIATE FAMILY

FUNERAL CORTEGE WILL DEPART KILMANIHAN EAST ON MONDAY AT 10.00 A.M. ON ROUTE TO CHURCH OF THE ASSUMPTION ABBEYFEALE TO ARRIVE FOR REQUIEM MASS AT 11.00 A.M.

REQUIEM MASS WILL THEN BE LIVE STREAMED ON THE FOLLOWING:

www.churchservices.tv/abbeyfealeparish

BURIAL AFTERWARDS IN REILIG ÍDE NAOFA ABBEYFEALE

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****