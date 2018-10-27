Matt Whelan, Gardenhill, Castleconnell & formerly of Lisahane, Listowel.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening (Oct.28th), from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to Castleconnell Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct.29th) at 11.30am Burial afterwards in Newport Cemetery,(Co. Tipperary).
Kerry Hurling and Football News
Leona Twiss and Tommy O’Connor joined us on air today with an update on happenings in Kerry Hurling & Football.This is Tommy O’Connor’s hurling...
Saturday Afternoon Local GAA Results
East Kerry FootballDr. O’Donoghue Cup, sponsored by Aquila Club & Dr O Donoghues Family Round 1 Spa 2-9 Scartaglen 1-4 Spa to play Rathmore in...
Martin Ferris proud of campaign run by Liadh Ni Riada
A Kerry Sinn Fein TD says Liadh Ni Riada is not polling as well as the party would have hoped or expected.However, Martin Ferris...
Kerry Boxer Wins At Wexford International Cup
Aaron McElligot (Cashen Vale Boxing Club) celebrated a third-round stoppage over Luke Geraghty (Esker Boxing Club) in the semi-final of the Wexford International Box-cup...
All ballot boxes now open in Kerry
All boxes in the Kerry constituency have now been opened.Indications are that Michael D Higgins has significantly grown his vote in Kerry compared to...
