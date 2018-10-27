Matt Whelan, Gardenhill, Castleconnell & formerly of Lisahane, Listowel.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening (Oct.28th), from 4.30pm – 6.30pm, followed by removal to Castleconnell Church. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Oct.29th) at 11.30am Burial afterwards in Newport Cemetery,(Co. Tipperary).

