Matt Reddington, Rathmore.

Reposing at O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore this evening (Fri Nov 16th) from 6pm to 8pm. Removal at 8pm to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore. Requiem mass on Saturday at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
