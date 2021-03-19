Matt O’Donoghue, Rathbeg, Rathmore (ex Kerry Co Op)

Matt’s Funeral cortege will leave O’Keeffe’s Funeral Home, Rathmore at 11am on Monday proceeding to St. Joseph’s Church, Rathmore for requiem mass at 11.30am. Mass will be livestreamed on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-rathmore

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****