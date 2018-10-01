Mathew ‘Matty’ Quinn, Asdee Village and formerly of The Mail

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.
A Parent's Plea: More Investment in Mental Health Services for Young People – October
Joyce Russell has written a letter to the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and to the Minister for Health Simon Harris asking them to put more...
Tralee Advertiser Apologises for Publishing Racist Anti-Semitic Joke – October 1st, 2018
The free local newspaper has apologised for publishing the joke in its most recent edition. Jerry spoke to Radio Kerry’s Treasa Murphy about the...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYMunster have no new injury concerns ahead of their trip to the Aviva to take on Leinster in the Pro14 on Saturday.Tyler Bleyendaal...
Kerry Golf News & Results
KenmareMen’s Results. 18 Hole Singles sponsored by M O L Engineering. 1st. David Kelly (19) 41pts. 2nd. Bertie Jnr. McSwiney (23) 40pts. 3rd. Mark Granville (20)...
KDL Weekly Fixtures Revealed
Monday 1st October 2018 Denny Division 1A 7-30 Rattoo Rovers v Ballyheigue Athletic , Venue Mounthawk Park All Weather Pitch .Friday 5th...