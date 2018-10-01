Mathew ‘Matty’ Quinn, Asdee Village and formerly of The Mail

reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home, Main Street, Ballylongford on Tuesday from 5 to 7pm followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Asdee. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Lislaughtin Abbey, Ballylongford.

