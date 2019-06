Match details have been confirmed for Round 1 of the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.

Games are to go ahead as 2 double headers at Austin Stack Park in Tralee.

First up at 5 on Saturday July 6th will be Ballyheigue versus Lixnaw, to be followed at 7 by Abbeydorney against St Brendans.

At 1.30 the following day it’s Ballyduff versus Crotta O Neills, with a 3.30 start to Kilmoyley against Causeway.