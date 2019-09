Match details have been confirmed for the Randles Brothers Ladies County Football Championship Finals.

The Intermediate decider is first up on Saturday, in Austin Stack Park at 6:15 between

Beaufort and Corca Dhuibhne.

There’s a double header at Killarney Legion on Sunday; Milltown/Listry against Kilcummin in the Junior A at 11:30, followed at 1.30 by Rathmore versus Southern Gaels in the Seniors.