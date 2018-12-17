Match Details Confirmed For All-Ireland Club Football Semi-Finals

Match details have been confirmed for the AIB All-Ireland Club Football Championship semi-finals.

Dr.Crokes will face Mullinalaghta in the Seniors on Saturday February 16th at 3.30 in Semple Stadium, Thurles.

In the Intermediate Kilcummin are to take on Two Mile House of Kildare on Sunday January 20th, at the Gaelic Grounds in Limerick. That will throw-in at 2 o’clock.





On the same day, and at the same time, Beaufort play Dundalk Young Irelands of Louth in the Juniors, in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise.