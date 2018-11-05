Match Details Confirmed For Beaufort & Kilcummin Outings In Munster

Kilcummin are to play their AIB Munster Intermediate Club Football Championship semi-final at their own ground.

They will host Kilmacthomas from Waterford at 1.30 on Sunday.

Cahir has been confirmed as the venue for Beaufort’s AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship ¼ Final.





They will face Tipperary side Ballylooby-Castlegrace on Saturday, at 1.30.

Also on Saturday, Kilgarvan will be away to Tournafulla of Limerick at 1.30 in the Munster Junior Club Hurling Championship ¼ Final.

On Sunday, Dr.Crokes versus St.Finbarrs in the Munster Senior Club Football Championship semi-final is to throw-in at 1.30.