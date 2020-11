Dustin Johnson leads the field at the Masters where the final round has gotten underway.

The world number one has a four-shot cushion on 16-under par, and has just tee’d off for his fourth round in the last few minutes.

Rory McIlroy is level-par thru two holes today, leaving him 8-under for the tournament and in a tie for 10th.

Shane Lowry is also level-par after playing four holes today leaving him 5-under all round.

Denis Kirwin spoke to Sunday Sport to talk all things golf: