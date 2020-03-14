Masses taking place in Kerry broadcast online this weekend

Masses taking place in Kerry will be broadcast online this weekend.

Yesterday, the Diocese of Kerry said no public masses will be celebrated in the diocese until next Thursday, meaning there’ll be no daily or weekend masses over the coming week.

Bishop of Kerry Ray Browne said the temporary cancellation of mass is a tough, but necessary, decision.

The Diocese of Kerry has released a list of churches which will have enabled the online broadcast of their services.

Eleven churches are broadcasting their service online.

