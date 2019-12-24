Mass will be celebrated at midnight tonight in the Parish Church, Castleisland. Everyone is welcome
Latest News
Candle Lit Christmas Mass in St. Brendan’s Church, Curraheen,Tralee at 12 midnight tonight
Candle Lit Christmas Mass in St. Brendan's Church, Curraheen, Tralee at 12 midnight tonight - all welcome
Mass will be celebrated at midnight tonight in the Parish Church, Castleisland.
Mass will be celebrated at midnight tonight in the Parish Church, Castleisland. Everyone is welcome
Run, Walk, Jog the Goal mile this Christmas morning at An Riocht Track,...
Run, Walk, Jog the Goal mile this Christmas morning at An Riocht Track, Castleisland from 10.30am to 12.30pm to help raise funds for Goal’s...
Man charged with possession of child pornography in Killarney remanded in custody
A man charged with possession of child pornography who was extradited to Ireland from Hungary last week has appeared before a Limerick court.39-year-old Daniel...
Kerry drivers still not getting ‘morning after’ message
Many Kerry drivers are still unaware of how long it takes alcohol to leave their system after a night of drinking.That's according to Garda...
Latest Sports
Kerry Golf News & Results
CastleislandResults single stableford 18 hole 22/12/19 1st Andrew Fitzpatrick 40pts 2nd Eddie Dore 39pts 3rd Liam Martin 39ptsNext week 29/12/19 18 hole single stablefordBallybunion Men’s Competitions:AGC...
KDL Fixtures Revealed
Saturday 28th December 2019 Denny Youths League 2-00 Dingle Bay Rvs v St Brendans Park , Venue Gallarus . 2-00 ...
Evening Sports Update
RUGBYNew Irish Rugby head coach Andy Farrell says there's still time for players to impress him before the Six Nations.A 45-man squad met earlier...