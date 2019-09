Parishes around Kerry have changed their Vigil Mass times to accommodate supporters of the All-Ireland replay next Saturday, September 14th.

The Church of St Stephen an St John in Castleisland will now host mass at 5pm as opposed to the original 6.15pm start.

St Agathas Church in Glenflesk and Prince of Peace Church in Fossa will begin their Vigil masses at 4.30pm in place of their later times of 7pm and 7.30pm respectively.