Mass to be held in memory of cyclist killed near Gap of Dunloe

A special mass is to be held in memory of a Polish man who lost his life in an accident in Killarney last weekend.

Around 8 o’clock last Sunday morning (June 2nd), Mariusz Kryszak’s bike was in collision with a car near the Gap of Dunloe.

The 45-year-old, who worked in The Dunloe Hotel and Gardens as Hotel Concierge, was pronounced dead at the scene.





A special mass has been organised by The Dunloe Hotel in his memory; it will take place on June 17th in the Prince of Peace Church in Fossa at 7.30 and all are welcome to attend.

Meanwhile, a Go Fund Me page set up to help repatriate Mr Kryszak’s body to his native Poland has raised almost €10,000 to date.

The page is available here.