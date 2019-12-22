Mary’s & Dromid Draw In South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final

The Walsh’s SuperValu South Kerry Senior Football Championship Final has ended in a draw in Portmagee.

A point in added on time gave Dromid Pearses a share of the spoils at 0-9 to 1-6.

First blood went to Dromid, and that Graham O’Sullivan point was added to by a Dilan O’Donoghue point as they opened up a two nil lead inside 3 minutes. It was 5 points to no score after 9 minutes as Dromid dominated proceedings early on. It was the 17th minute before Mary’s troubled the scoreboard, captain Denis Daly pointing for the reigning champions. Niall O’Shea pointed next to restore the 5 point gap for Dromid, who were in charge at midfield. It was 6 to 2 ten minutes from the break. That then become 6 to 3 as Mary’s crept back into the affair. Heading into added on time Bryan Sheehan put over to narrow the gap to two. At the short whistle it was Dromid ahead by 6 points to 4.

The sides swapped points on the resumption before an Anthony Cournane goal 5 minutes into the second period took Mary’s in front at 1-5 to 7 points. Darren Casey then pointed to double that lead. Dromid failed to take advantage of two goal chances, the second of those from Dilan O’Donoghue well saved by Mike Daly. 25 scoreless minutes ensured before a 62nd minute point from Niall O’Shea brought Dromid to within a point. The same player put over a close in free in the 36th minute of the half to ensure a second outing was necessary. The replay will not be played any earlier than the weekend of Jan 11/12.