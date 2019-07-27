Mary…………………………………………………………..

RE
Latest News
Brendan’s & Crotta Draw In County Senior Hurling Championship
Extra-time could not separate St Brendan's and Crotta O'Neill's in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.It ended St Brendan's 1-18 Crotta O'Neill's 2-15...
National U16 Boys Matchplay Championships Day One Review
Deerpark in Kilarney is this weekend hosting the National U16 Boys Matchplay Championships.Jason O'Connor reports
Kerry TD calls for Tusla to be given greater powers
A Kerry TD has called for Tusla to be given greater powers.Fianna Fáil TD John Brassil says that greater enforcement powers should be given...
Calls for incentives to attract start-up businesses to vacant Kerry properties
An incentive aimed at attracting start-up businesses to vacant properties is needed in Castleisland.Independent councillor Charlie Farrelly says the Celtic Tiger is long gone...
Kerry Win At Waterford In Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Kerry have beaten Waterford in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.The Kingdom won by 1-16 to 0-1 in the Group 2 match...
Latest Sports
Brendan’s & Crotta Draw In County Senior Hurling Championship
Extra-time could not separate St Brendan's and Crotta O'Neill's in the Garvey’s SuperValu County Senior Hurling Championship.It ended St Brendan's 1-18 Crotta O'Neill's 2-15...
National U16 Boys Matchplay Championships Day One Review
Deerpark in Kilarney is this weekend hosting the National U16 Boys Matchplay Championships.Jason O'Connor reports
Kerry Win At Waterford In Premier Junior Camogie Championship
Kerry have beaten Waterford in the Liberty Insurance Premier Junior Camogie Championship.The Kingdom won by 1-16 to 0-1 in the Group 2 match...