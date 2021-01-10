Mary Twomey

Inches Rathmore.

The funeral cortege will leave her residence at 1.15PM on Monday 11th January for a private family requiem Mass at 2PM in St. Joseph’s Church Rathmore, burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery Millstreet.

Predeceased by her parents George and Mary. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Mary, Megan, Tadhg and their father Tim, brothers George, Kieran and Rodger, her twin sister Helen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

