Mary Theresa McCarthy née Cronin, Gneeveguilla Village and late of Goulane.

Loving wife of Jack and a loving mother to Cáit, Máire and Liam. Deeply regretted by daughter in law Julia, sons in law Niall and Sean. Greatly cherished by grandchildren; Katie, Aoibhínn, Libbie, Elaine, Óran, Nelius and Sinead. Much loved sister to Geraldine (McCarthy), Kate (O Mahony), Joanie (O Leary), Patsy (Crowley), Ann (O Sullivan) and Martina (O Leary). Sadly missed by her brothers-in-laws, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May Mary Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government & HSE Guidelines, Mary’s funeral is for family only. On Thursday, March 25th, prior to arrival at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Gneegeuilla, Mary’s funeral cortege, will complete a final journey around Mary’s beloved daily walk of ‘The Ring’, leaving her residence at 12noon, passing the Forge Cross and turning right. Requiem Mass can be viewed live from 1:00pm at http://www.mycondolences.ie/live-recorded.php

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations if desired, can be made directly to the Palliative Care Unit at Mercy University Hospital, Cork.

