Mary Theresa Gallivan nee Englishby, 4 Knockmoyle, Tralee and formerly of Nobber, Co. Meath, London and Reading, England.

reposing at Finnegan’s Funeral Home, Kenmare on Tuesday from 5.30 to 7pm followed by removal to Templenoe Cemetery. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in New Templenoe Cemetery.

