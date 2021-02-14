Mary Teresa Goggin (née Clifford)

Keelnabrack Upper Glenbeigh and Harrow England.

Requiem Mass for Mary Teresa Goggin will be celebrated at St Joseph’s Church Harrow Weald on Monday March 1st at 11.00AM followed by burial in Northwood Cemetery.

Donations if desired to Dementia UK care of The Gleasure Funeral Home Tralee.

Mary Teresa Goggin died peacefully on February 1st 2021. She will be sadly missed by her loving family.

