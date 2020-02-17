Mary Sugrue, Bandon, Co. Cork and formerly of Kilkeveragh, Portmagee.

Reposing this evening (Mon Feb 17th) at Gabriel & O’Donovan Funeral Home, Bandon from 7.30pm followed by rosary at 9pm. Reposing on Tuesday evening in Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen from 5.30pm followed by removal at 8pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Portmagee arriving at 8.30pm. Requiem mass will take place on Wednesday at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Enquiries to O’Sullivan Funeral Directors.