Mary Stack, Dunmaniheen, Killorglin and late of Toor, Duagh.

Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her partner Tim, brothers Tony, Bill, Stephen and John, sisters Nora and Kathleen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and her many friends in Ireland, U.K and U.S

A private family funeral will take place for Mary, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Brigid’s Church, Duagh, on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Mass will be live-streamed on https://www.dioceseofkerry.ie/parish/duagh/

Burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital, Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

