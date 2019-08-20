Mary Stack, Park, Upper Athea, Co. Limerick and late of Strand House, Ennis Road, Limerick and Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina, Co. Limerick.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea.  Family flowers only please.  Further information from Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.

