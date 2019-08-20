Mary Stack, Park, Upper Athea, Co. Limerick and late of Strand House, Ennis Road, Limerick and Thorpe’s Nursing Home, Clarina, Co. Limerick.

Funeral arriving to St. Bartholomew’s Church, Athea on Thursday morning for requiem mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Athea. Family flowers only please. Further information from Kelly’s Undertakers, Athea.
Latest News
Freshers’ Festival Right in the Heart of Tralee – August 20th, 2019
Ken Tobin, Tralee Chamber Alliance; Helena McMahon, IT Tralee and Petrina Comerford, President of IT Tralee Students’ Union spoke about the new Freshers’ Fest...
Landlords’ Group on new DAFT Report – August 20th, 2019
Margaret McCormick is with the Irish Property Owners’ Association. DAFT’s new report shows that average monthly rents have risen to new record levels.
We Need to be the 16th Man on September 1st – August 20th, 2019
Laura Glennon from Ballydonoghue lives in Meath but remains a very proud Kerry person. She has a message for supporters ahead of the All...
The Hybrid Car Test Week – August 19th, 2019
On Monday, Jerry launched the hybrid car test week. He has swapped his diesel car to see how a hybrid operates over the course...
Templenoe Chairman Says There’s A Massive Buzz Around Parish Ahead of All-Ireland Final
Templenoe Chairman Tomás O’Connor says there’s a massive buzz around the parish ahead of the All-Ireland Football Final.Kerry take on Dublin in Croke Park...
Latest Sports
Kenmare Hopeful To Have Full Squad For Intermediate County Hurling Final
Kenmare are carrying no injuries into the Intermediate County Hurling Final.Kenmare take on Kilgarvan on Saturday evening in Lewis Road in the final of...
Kerry’s Anna Pokojska Wins Second Bronze Medal At World Transplant Games
Kerry’s Anna Pokojska has won her second bronze medal at the World Transplant Games.Anna came third in the 30km cycling event, with a time...