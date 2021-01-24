Mary Stack (née Finan), Upper Aughrim, Moyvane and late of Lavagh, Co. Sligo.

A private family Funeral will take place for Mary, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in the Church of the Assumption, Moyvane, on Monday at 12 noon, which will be broadcast live on 99.9 FM with burial afterwards in Murhur Cemetery, Moyvane.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Listowel Community, Hospital or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband John, parents Charlie and Mary-Ann, brother Fr. Chris and sister Margaret. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons Pat and Cathal, daughters Margaret and Mary, grandchildren Martina, John, Maria, Gerdi, Tricia, Sarah, Jack, Ciarán, Aisling, Sinead and Paul, great-grandchildren Anna, Orla and Miah, brothers Fr. Joe (Leeds & Dublin) and Fr. Jim (Sligo), daughter-in-law Mary, sons-in-law Patsy and Martin, brother-in-law Tim, sisters-in-law Hannah and Teresa, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, extended family, cousins, neighbours and friends.

