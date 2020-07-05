Mary Sheehy (née Cronin) Duagh Village and late of Kilcara

A private family Funeral Mass for Mary will take place in St.Brigid’s Church,Duagh,on Monday morning at 11.30 a.m,with burial afterwards in Springmount Cemetery, Duagh.

Donations,if desired,to the Palliative Care Unit,University Hospital,Kerry or c/o Lyons Funeral Home, Derry, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Seano and son Eamon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her daughters Catherine and Mary, sons Stephen, Liam and Mike,her 12 grandchildren, brother Mickey, daughters-in-law Marese and Eilish, sons-in-law Tom and John,sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary,nephews,nieces,extended family, neighbours and friends.

