Mary Sheehan (Talúr), Rose Lodge, Gort na Carraige, Kilcummin, Killarney & formerly of 11 St. Joseph’s Terrace, Cahersiveen

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 5:30pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm on Sunday to O’ Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.
Latest News
Munster Final Progression For Beaufort
Beaufort have won through to the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship, and done so in some style.3 first half goals...
Seán Rusk, Marian Park, Tralee
Reposing at McElligott's Funeral Home, Tralee, on Sunday evening from 6:30pm to 8:00pm. Removal at 8.00pm to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass....
Mary Sheehan (Talúr), Rose Lodge, Gort na Carraige, Kilcummin, Killarney & formerly of 11...
Reposing at Daly's Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 5:30pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm on Sunday to O' Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Requiem...
Latest Sports
Munster Final Progression For Beaufort
Beaufort have won through to the final of the AIB Munster Junior Club Football Championship, and done so in some style.3 first half goals...