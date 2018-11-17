Mary Sheehan (Talúr), Rose Lodge, Gort na Carraige, Kilcummin, Killarney & formerly of 11 St. Joseph’s Terrace, Cahersiveen

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Caherciveen tomorrow Sunday from 5:30pm to 7:45pm. Removal at 7:45pm on Sunday to O’ Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen. Requiem Mass will take place on Monday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Caherciveen. Enquiries to Garvey’s Undertakers, Cahersiveen.