Mary Savage nee Cussen, Graigues, Charleville and formerly of Mount Plummer, Broadford, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at her daughter Brenda and Seamus Clancy’s residence Knockanure, Listowel V31P599 today (Wed Jan 29th). Reposing at Hawe’s funeral home Charleville, Co. Cork P56YY15 tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Holy Cross Church Charleville on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.  Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross cemetery.

