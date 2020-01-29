Mary Savage nee Cussen, Graigues, Charleville and formerly of Mount Plummer, Broadford, Co. Limerick.

Reposing at her daughter Brenda and Seamus Clancy’s residence Knockanure, Listowel V31P599 today (Wed Jan 29th). Reposing at Hawe’s funeral home Charleville, Co. Cork P56YY15 tomorrow Thursday from 6pm to 8pm. Reception into Holy Cross Church Charleville on Friday morning for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Holy Cross cemetery.
Latest News
General Election 2020 | Kerry Candidates Debate – Part 2
Taking part in our second Election debate is Cllr Norma Foley of Fianna Fail, Cllr Pa Daly of Sinn Féin, Sonny Foran from Aobtú...
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RACINGThe hattrick seeking Tiger Roll is amongst 105 horses entered for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April.The list was published this...
A Problem Shared – January 29th, 2020
A listener’s partner of 12 years has never made a financial contribution to the household. He asked her to upgrade her basis Sky package...
Dingle Jockey Back In Saddle For Dublin Racing Festival
Jack Kennedy says he's expecting to be fit to race at this weekend's Dublin Festival at Leopardstown.The Dingle Jockey has been out of action...
Latest Sports
Wednesday Evening Sports Update
RACINGThe hattrick seeking Tiger Roll is amongst 105 horses entered for the Randox Health Grand National at Aintree in April.The list was published this...
Dingle Jockey Back In Saddle For Dublin Racing Festival
Jack Kennedy says he's expecting to be fit to race at this weekend's Dublin Festival at Leopardstown.The Dingle Jockey has been out of action...
Comer In Galway Team To Face Kerry On Saturday
Damien Comer is back in the Galway team for the first time in 18 months to play Kerry in the second round of the...