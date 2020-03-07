Mary Ryall, Kilgulbin, Ardfert.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (March 8th) from 3pm to 4.30pm.  Removal at 4.30pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert.  Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimers Society, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR