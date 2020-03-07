Mary Ryall, Kilgulbin, Ardfert.

Reposing at the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee on Sunday (March 8th) from 3pm to 4.30pm. Removal at 4.30pm to St. Bernard’s Church, Abbeydorney. Requiem mass on Monday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery, Ardfert. Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to The Alzheimers Society, c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.
Latest News
Donie Buckley No Longer A Member Of Kerry Senior Football Management Team
Selector Donie Buckley has left the Kerry Senior football set-up.County Chairman Tim Murphy has released a statement revealing that Buckley is no longer a...
Kerry woman identified as suspect in apparent murder-suicide in US
A Kerry woman has been identified as a suspect in an apparent murder-suicide in the US.On Wednesday morning 53-year-old Joan Huber was found dead...
Strict visitor restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Kerry
Strict visitor restrictions remain in place at University Hospital Kerry.The South/ South West Hospital Group says that due to infection control concerns, restrictions will...
Kerry To Discover All-Ireland Semi-Final Opponent
Kerry will this afternoon discover their Eirgrid All-Ireland U20 Football Championship semi-final opponent.Galway and Roscommon meet in the Connacht decider at 2 in Tuam.The...
Semi-Final Spot The Aim Today For Killarney Celtic
A place in the semi-finals of the FAI Youth Cup can be Killarney Celtic’s this afternoon.They entertain Cork side Park Utd at 2 o’clock...
Latest Sports
