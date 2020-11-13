Mary Rose Kelly (née Fahey)

Oaklands Nursing Home, Derry, Listowel and late of Gurtcreen, Listowel.

Predeceased by her husband Peter Kelly and brother John Fahey. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her nephew Richard, nieces Elizabeth, Caroline and Sarah, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. R.I.P.

A private family Funeral will take place for Mary Rose, with the Requiem Mass being celebrated in St. Mary’s Church, Listowel, on Saturday morning at 11.30.a.m, which will be live-streamed on www.listowelparish.com , with burial afterwards in St. John Paul II Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 25 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

