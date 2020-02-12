Mary Riordan née Healy, Clogheresta, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Lohercannon, Tralee.

By
receptionradiokerry
-

Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Feb 13th) from 5pm to 7pm.  Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee.  Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium.  Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.

