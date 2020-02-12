Reposing at Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee tomorrow Thursday (Feb 13th) from 5pm to 7pm. Removal at 7pm to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Friday at 10am followed by private cremation at Shannon Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry.
Mary Riordan née Healy, Clogheresta, Hawley Park, Tralee and formerly of Lohercannon, Tralee.
Foster mother urgently required for greyhound pups in the North Kerry area.
Foster Mother urgently required for Greyhound pups in the North Kerry area.
James G. O’Callaghan, Bárr-ná-Féile, Kilmorna, Listowel and late of Ardilea House, Dublin and Middelton...
Funeral arriving to St. Brigid's Church, Duagh this evening (Wed Feb 12th) for reception prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday...
Annual Dance for Recovery Haven takes place this Monday February the 17th at Ballygarry...
Kerry Hurler Key To UCC Fitzgibbon Cup Defence
An on-song Shane Conway is UCC's main hope of retaining the Fitzgibbon Cup tonight.With 28 points, the Kerry hurler has been the Cork side's...
Wednesday Local GAA Fixtures/Results
RESULTSEast Kerry Super League sponsored by Frank Doran Safeguard SecurityDr Crokes 1-9 Killarney Legion 1-11Munster Chimney Solutions Minor LeagueAustin Stacks v Na Gaeil...
Wednesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
RESULTSKERRY AIRPORT U18 D2 BOYS SHIELD St Brendans 57 St Annes 67KERRY AIRPORT U14 D2 BOYS LEAGUE St Pauls 46 St Brendans 26KERRY AIRPORT U12 D3...