Mary Reidy née Mc Auliffe, Camp, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place with Requiem mass at 11am in Cordal Church on Wednesday morning followed by burial afterwards in Clogher Cemetery, Ballymacelligott. Enquiries to Tangney’s Funeral Home, Castleisland.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****