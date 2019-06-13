Mary Redmond (neé Hickey), 95, St Joseph’s Estate, Spa Road, Tralee & formerly of Renagown, Lyreacrompane

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday evening from 4pm – 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive at 9.45am to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donation’s, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Spa Road/Balloonagh Women’s Group c/o Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please outside of the reposing times on Friday. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.