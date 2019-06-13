Mary Redmond (neé Hickey), 95, St Joseph’s Estate, Spa Road, Tralee & formerly of Renagown, Lyreacrompane

Reposing at her residence tomorrow Friday evening from 4pm – 6.30pm. Funeral will arrive at 9.45am to St. John’s Parish Church, Tralee on Saturday morning for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. Family flowers only please. Donation’s, if desired, to The Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry or Spa Road/Balloonagh Women’s Group c/o Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee. House strictly private please outside of the reposing times on Friday. Enquiries to Mc Elligott’s Funeral Home, Tralee.
Fianna Fáil to meet in Kerry to review local election performance
Fianna Fáil will hold two meetings in Kerry this week to review their performance in the local elections.Members will attend a meeting in Listowel...
Former Kerry Group Director to head up Ornua
A former director of Kerry Group is the new chair of Ornua.The largest exporter of Irish dairy products, Ornua was previously known as the...
21 patients on trolleys in UHK
21 patients are waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry’s Emergency Department today.That’s up from 19 yesterday, 18 on Tuesday and 15 on Monday.Nationally,...
Four complaints about slurry lodged with KCC
Four complaints have been lodged with Kerry County Council in relation to the smell from slurry spreading over the past two years.The Farmers' Journal...
Dingle International Film Festival comes to an end after 13 years
Dingle International Film Festival has come to an end after 13 years.Festival Director Maurice Galwey says a lack of funding and the event becoming...
Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club Host Round 2 Of Road Race League
It's round two tonight of the Road Race League in Gneeveguilla with Sliabh Luachra Cycling Club playing host from 7 o'clock.Padraig Harnett looks ahead
Tralee Man Takes Over Presidency of Munster Rugby
Mike Keane from Tralee Rugby Club is the new President of Munster Rugby.He was elevated to the position at last night's AGM after serving...
Thursday Morning GAA Fixtures & Results
RESULTSCo. Senior hurling League Division 2Dr Crokes 4-20 Abbeydorney 1-08St Brendan's 1-13 Kilmoyley 1-11Causeway walkover from LixnawCrotta 2-16 Lady's Walk 2-14Tralee Parnells v...