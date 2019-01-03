Mary Reardon nee Moynihan, Faha, The Glen, Ballinskelligs

reposing at The Sacred Heart Church, The Glen on Friday from 5 to 8pm. Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in The New Cemetery, The Glen. Family flowers only, donations if desired to The Glen Day Care Centre. Enquiries to Garvey Undertakers, Caherciveen.

