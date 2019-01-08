Mary Purcell, Woodford, Listowel

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Greenville, Listowel, on Friday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church, Listowel for Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11:30am. Burial afterwards in St. John Paul the Second Cemetery, Ballybunion Road, Listowel . House private please.

