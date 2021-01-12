Mary Paddy Joe Murphy née Hickey, Dooneen, Castleisland.

A private family funeral will take place for Mary with her requiem mass on Thursday morning at 11am in Castleisland Parish Church. Burial afterwards in Kilbanivane Cemetery, Castleisland. The mass will be live streamed on https://www.churchservices.tv/castleisland Family flowers only. House private please.

