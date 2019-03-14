Mary P. O’ Sullivan née Burke, Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. donations if desired to Palliative Care.

