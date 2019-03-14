Mary P. O’ Sullivan née Burke, Rossbeigh, Glenbeigh.

Waking at Brennan’s Funeral Home, Glenbeigh tomorrow Friday from 4:30pm to 7:00pm. Removal at 7:00pm to St. James Church, Glenbeigh. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballinakilla Cemetery. Family flowers only. donations if desired to Palliative Care.
Latest News
Killarney Teenagers Tackle Dementia – March 13th, 2019
Transition Year students from Killarney Community College, Dasha Puzanova & Julia Olabode, are doing a project to raise awareness about Dementia. We also spoke...
Medical Matters | Sinus Problems – March 13th, 2019
Dr Eamonn Shanahan talks sinus problems and allergies that affect your nose/breathing.
Country Clean-Up Day – March 13th, 2019
Oonagh O’Connor from Kerry Country Council’s Enviromental Services Department talks to us about county clean-up day 2019.
‘Playboy of the Western World’ – March 12th, 2019
A play being hosted by students from CBS The Green are putting the play called ‘Playboy of the Western World’. We spoke to teacher...
Latest Sports
Minor Injury Concerns for Kerry Ladies Football Manager
The Kerry will be back out on Saturday when Cavan travel to Tralee in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 2.Donal O'Doherty's team...
Thursday Lunchtime Sports Update
RACINGAfter record attendances for the first two days, another huge crowd is arriving at Cheltenham ahead of Day 3 of the Festival.The Grade One...
Dr Crokes To Tighten Defence For Club Final Showdown With Corofin
The Dr Crokes captain says the players know what they need to improve on since the semi-final ahead of this Sunday's AIB Senior Club...