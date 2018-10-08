Mary O’Sullivan née O’Shea, Tooreenasligaun, Caragh Lake, Killorglin & formerly of Tullig, Waterville.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, Killorglin tomorrow Tuesday (Oct 9th) from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Followed by removal to St. James’ Church, Killorglin. Requiem mass on Wednesday at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in Ardmoniel Cemetery, Killorglin.. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired to Palliative Care, UHK.