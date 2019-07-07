Mary O’Sullivan, 17, Woodbrook, Cahersiveen and formerly of Carhan Upper, Cahersiveen.

Reposing at Daly’s Funeral Home, Cahersiveen this Sunday evening from 7pm – 9pm and tomorrow Monday from 6pm -7.45pm, followed by removal to O’Connell Memorial Church, Cahersiveen, arriving at 8pm. Requiem Mass on Tuesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Cahersiveen. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, to Fertha View Day Centre. Enquiries to Garvey Undertakers, Cahersiveen.