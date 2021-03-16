Mary O Shea nee Keating of Lohar, Waterville, formerly of Usk, Dunlavin County Kildare.

A private family funeral Mass for Mary O Shea nee Keating will take place on Thursday morning at 11am in St Finian’s Church, Waterville. The Mass will be livestreamed via the link www.churchservices.tv/Waterville

Burial immediately afterwards in Dromod Cemetery.

Family flowers only – donations if desired, to the Palliative Care Unit, University Hospital Kerry

Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Patie) O’Shea, brothers Joe and Gerald and sister Kathleen. Sadly missed by her children Patrick, Bernadette, Kerry, Crohan and Jacquline, sister Greta, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren and great-grandson.

In accordance with Government guidelines, current restrictions on attendance at funerals is a maximum of 10 people, immediate family and close friends, may attend funeral services or close friends if the deceased has no household or family members.

***** Please use the condolences box below. Your condolences will not appear publicly immediately as comments are held for moderation and must be approved. Identifiable information such as an address or phone number will be edited out of comments. You do not have to fill the email and website box*****