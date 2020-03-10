Mary O’Rourke nee Flynn, Rathanane, Kilcummin, Killarney and late of Knocknamanagh, Kilcummin

reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Wednesday from 7.15 to 9pm. Funeral arriving at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kilcummin, Killarney on Thursday morning at 10.30am. Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 O Clock. Burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery, Kilcummin.
