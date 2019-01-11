Mary O’Rahilly, Shanbally, Knocknagree & New York.

Reposing at O’Leary’s Funeral Parlour, Knocknagree this evening (Fri Jan 11th) from 6.30pm to 8pm.  Removal at 8pm to Christ The King Church, Knocknagree.  Requiem mass will take place on Saturday at 11am.  Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

