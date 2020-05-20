Mary O’Keeffe née Casey, late of Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Maglass, Ballymacelligott and Kiskeam, Co. Cork.

A private Requiem mass for Mary O’Keeffe née Casey will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart Kiskeam at 12 noon on Friday. Followed by burial in Knocknagree Cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on www.churchservices.tv/kiskeam

A memorial mass for Mary will take place at a later date. Enquiries to Casey’s Undertakers Kiskeam.

