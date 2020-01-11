Mary O’Donnell (née O’Sullivan), Loughbeg, Castlegregory.

Rosary will take place in Lynch’s Funeral Home, Castlegregory this (Saturday) evening (Jan. 11th ), at 7pm.  Reposing at Lynch’s Funeral Home Castlegregory on Sunday evening (Jan 12th), from 4pm – 6pm, followed by removal at 6pm to St. Mary’s Church, Castlegregory.  Requiem Mass will take place on Monday (Jan. 13th), at 12 noon.  Burial afterwards in Killiney Cemetery.

