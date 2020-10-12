Mary O’Connor, Brú na Sinsear, Rathmore and formerly of Knockrour East, Scartaglen.

A private requiem mass will take place in the Church of Our Lady of Lourdes, Scartaglen at 12 noon on Tuesday.

Burial afterwards in Kilsarcon Cemetery.

