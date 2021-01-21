Mary O’Connor (née O’Sullivan), Breahig, Waterville.

A private funeral mass for Mary will take place on Friday morning at 11am in St. Finian’s Church, Waterville. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed via www.churchservices.tv/waterville.

