Mary O’Connell née O’Riordan, Fortfield, Killerisk, Tralee and formerly of Oakpark Demesne, Tralee.

Reposing at The Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee this Sunday (Feb 2nd) from 3pm to 5pm.

Removal at 5pm to St. John’s Church, Tralee. Requiem mass will take place on Monday at 10am. Burial afterwards in Rath Cemetery. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Oncology Unit, University Hospital Kerry or c/o the Gleasure Funeral Home, Tralee.