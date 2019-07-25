Mary O’Connell (neé Lynch), Scrahan Mews, Ross Road, Killarney and late of Farranfore.

Reposing at O’Shea’s Funeral Home, Cathedral Place, Killarney on Friday evening from 7.30pm – 9pm, followed by removal at 9pm to The Church of The Resurrection, Park Road, Killarney. Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 12noon. Burial afterwards in Aghadoe Lawn, Cemetery.
Latest News
Kerry Minor Team To Be Named On Saturday For All-Ireland 1/4 Final
The Kerry team to play Tyrone in Sunday's All-Ireland Minor Football Quarter Final will be named on Saturday.James Costello's panel have had to wait...
Kerry Time Trial League Final Round Tonight
The winner of the Kerry Time Trial League will be confirmed tonight and looking ahead to the final round, here's Padraig Harnett.
Gneeveguilla AC Mile Series Final Results
The final race in the Gneeveguilla AC Mile Series took place last night and Tom O'Donoghue has the results.
CRICKET (correct at 1pm)Ireland have taken just one wicket before lunch in the second innings against England at Lord's.Boyd Rankin dismissed Rory Burns...
Latest Sports
